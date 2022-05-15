5745 Covid cases on Sunday, 15 deaths reported

There are 5745 Covid-19 cases to report in New Zealand on Sunday, according to the Ministry of Health.

A person getting tested for Covid-19. (Source: istock.com)

There are also 384 in hospital with the virus, including eight in an intensive care or high dependency unit. The figure is down from the 398 people hospitalised on Saturday. The number of people in the ICU or high dependency unit remains the same.

The ministry also announced 15 deaths of people with Covid-19.

The deaths being reported on Sunday include 13 people who have died over the past two days and two people who have died since May 7.

Three people were from the Auckland region; two were from Waikato; one was from Taranaki; two were from the Wellington region, four were from Canterbury and three were from Southern.

Two people were in their 50s; one was in their 70s; nine were in their 80s and three were aged over 90.

Of these people, seven were women and eight were men.

"This is a very sad time for whānau and friends and our thoughts and condolences are with them at this time," the ministry said.

The ministry said delays to reporting deaths can be associated with people dying with, rather than of, the virus, and Covid-19 being discovered after they have died.

Sunday's deaths take the total number of publicly reported deaths with Covid-19 to 973 and the seven-day rolling average of reported deaths to 16.

There were 7068 new Covid-19 cases and 18 deaths reported on Saturday.