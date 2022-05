Emergency services arrived too late to save a kayaker, after an emergency beacon was activated at 10:40am.

Kayak file image. (Source: istock.com)

According to a police statement, emergency services were alerted to the "incident" on the river, south of Lake Whakamarino, by the emergency beacon, but found the individual deceased, in the water, when they arrived.

The body has now been recovered and police will conduct enquiries into the death on behalf of the Coroner.