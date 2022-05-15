Group of youths assault Tauranga mall worker during break

Tauranga Police are investigating a serious assault, after a Bayfair Shopping Centre employee was allegedly attacked by a group of youths during his afternoon break.

The area around Bayfair Shopping Centre has become a gathering point for young people, leading to an increase in "incidents." (Source: 1News)

Response Manager Senior Sergeant Nick Lewer says the man was going for a walk around 3pm on Saturday, when he was assaulted at the Farm Street bus interchange.

“We believe these young people have then run back into the shopping centre leaving the victim with a significant eye injury," he says.

“The Farm Street area was busy at that time and we are urging anyone who saw the assault or can help us identify those involved to contact us.”

On the same street, two days before the assault, a bus was vandalised.

Lewer says police are investigating the "alleged intentional damage" which took place after 5.15pm on Thursday May 12.

“In response, we have increased our presence in this area," he says.

"We continue to work with both the shopping centre and local and regional authorities to address these ongoing issues."

Anyone with information is asked to call police via 105 and quote the file number 220514/2327.

This can also be done anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.