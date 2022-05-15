Good Sorts: Woman's 'Kai Shed' helps feed kids in Te Aroha

Source: 1News

Ra Stucky is helping to keep Te Aroha's children fed, alongside all who need it in her community, and she this week's Good Sorts.

For her community, Ra's generous contributions came into the picture a decade ago when she started providing lunches for Te Aroha’s kids.

Now, her shop, the "Kai Shed", is on a curbside by her house, and everything in it is free. Ra buys bread for her shed and others in the community provide the extras.

"You just hate seeing people struggling and not having enough," she said.

For the full story, watch the video above.

New ZealandHamilton and WaikatoGood Sorts

