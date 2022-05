Rap superstar Kendrick Lamar is set to perform a one-off show in Auckland later this year.

Kendrick Lamar (Source: Renell Medrano)

Lamar is bringing his The Big Steppers Tour to Auckland's Spark Arena on Friday, December 16.

He will be supported by Baby Keem.

Pre-sale tickets will be available from 1pm on May 19 at Live Nation, with general sale available the following day.