Podmore report: Family hope Olivia's death won’t be in vain

Olivia Podmore's family are hopeful that the latest report into Cycling New Zealand and High Performance Sport New Zealand will see changes made within the organisations so her death won't be in vain.

Olivia Podmore. (Source: Photosport)

Podmore, an Olympic cycling representative for New Zealand, died suddenly last August aged just 24, prompting an independent inquiry into the high-performance system.

Since her death, Cycling NZ's chief executive, high performance director and sprint head coach have all moved on, among others.

Nine months on, Podmore's mother Nienke and husband Chris Middleton say they still miss her humour, laughter and her life.

Nienke said she believed the Bordeaux incident in 2016, where the sprint head coach had a sexual relationship with an athlete, had a significant impact on Olivia.

Nienke described the relationship as being "condoned".

Nienke and Middleton said while they didn't want to be sceptical of the new report, the whole truth needed to be uncovered if changes were to be made.

Despite the loss of her daughter, Nienke said if she had the chance again she would still send Olivia to the high performance programme in Cambridge, but she would be more involved.

"I didn't want to come across as the supervising parent, that's why I didn't have any involvement, and also because Livvy was so confident, happy and capable. But if it was her, absolutely a lot more involvement and more contact.

"I would like to hope that [things] will get better. To honour Livvy and so that her death is not in vain, I would like to hope that they would get better."

The report is set to be released to the public on Monday.

