7441 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, 29 deaths reported

There are 7441 new Covid-19 community cases in New Zealand, the Ministry of Health has announced on Friday.

Covid-19 vaccination centre in The Cloud, Auckland. (Source: 1News)

The numbers were reported over the last 24 hours.

There are 398 people in hospital with the virus, which is the same number of those who were hospitalised on Thursday.

Six people are in an intensive care or high dependency unit, one less person than 24 hours ago.

The ministry also announced 29 deaths of people with Covid-19. The deaths include 14 people who have died over the past two days and 15 people who died between March 24 and May 7.

Of the 29 people who have died, two were aged in their 20s, three were in their 30s, three in their 50s, four in their 60s, six in their 70s, three in their 80s and eight were aged over 90.

Six of the people were from Auckland, six were from Canterbury, four each were from the Greater Wellington region and the Southern DHB area, two each were from Hawke's Bay and Bay of Plenty, and one each were from Waikato, Taranaki, Tairāwhiti, Whanganui and Nelson Marlborough.

Fifteen were men and 14 were women.

"This is a very sad time for whānau and friends and our thoughts and condolences are with them at this time. Out of respect, we will be making no further comment," the ministry said.

The ministry explained delays to reporting can be associated with people dying with, rather than of, the virus, and Covid-19 being discovered after they have died.

The latest deaths take the total number of publicly reported deaths of people with Covid-19 to 940.

The seven-day rolling average of deaths is now 14.

The seven-day rolling average of cases is 7548, down from 7555 a week ago, but up on 7533 24 hours ago.

Friday's positive cases, detected through rapid antigen tests (RATs) and PCR tests, are located in Northland (224), Auckland (2503), Waikato (531), Bay of Plenty (220), Lakes (105), Hawke's Bay (218), MidCentral (240), Whanganui (56), Taranaki (202), Tairāwhiti (61), Wairarapa (100), Capital and Coast (457), Hutt Valley (182), Nelson Marlborough (252), Canterbury (1110), South Canterbury (154), Southern (742) and West Coast (80).

The location of four cases is unknown.

The ministry said 7180 of Friday's cases were detected through RATs and 261 through PCR tests.

A total of 4026 PCR tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, while 15,013 RAT results were reported.

There are also 78 new cases of Covid-19 at the border, the ministry announced on Friday.

On Thursday, 9392 community cases were announced.