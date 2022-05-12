9392 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, 9 deaths reported

There are 9392 new Covid-19 community cases in New Zealand, the Ministry of Health has announced on Thursday.

Health worker hands out rapid antigen tests at Covid-19 testing centre in Henderson, Auckland (Source: Getty)

The numbers were reported over the last 24 hours.

There are 398 people in hospital with the virus, an increase of 17 on the 381 who were hospitalised on Wednesday.

Seven people are in an intensive care or high dependency unit, three less people than 24 hours ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ministry also announced nine deaths of people with Covid-19. The deaths include eight people who have died over the past two days and one person who had died since May 5.

Of the nine people who have died, one was aged in their 70s, two were in their 80s and six were aged over 90.

Four of the people were from Auckland and five were from Canterbury.

Five were men and four were women.

"This is a very sad time for whānau and friends and our thoughts and condolences are with them at this time. Out of respect, we will be making no further comment," the ministry said.

The ministry explained delays to reporting can be associated with people dying with, rather than of, the virus, and Covid-19 being discovered after they have died.

The latest deaths take the total number of publicly reported deaths of people with Covid-19 to 911.

ADVERTISEMENT

The seven-day rolling average of deaths is now 13.

The seven-day rolling average of cases is 7533, down from 7684 a week ago, but up from 7420 24 hours ago.

Thursday's positive cases, detected through rapid antigen tests (RATs) and PCR tests, are located in Northland (243), Auckland (3388), Waikato (664), Bay of Plenty (261), Lakes (144), Hawke's Bay (269), MidCentral (289), Whanganui (89), Taranaki (232), Tairāwhiti (84), Wairarapa (96), Capital and Coast (635), Hutt Valley (213), Nelson Marlborough (272), Canterbury (1364), South Canterbury (138), Southern (920) and West Coast (83).

The location of eight cases is unknown.

The ministry said 9082 of Thursday's cases were detected through RATs and 310 through PCR tests.

A total of 4458 PCR tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, while 16,349 RAT results were reported.

The number of active community cases is 52,722. They were identified in the past seven days but have not yet been classified as recovered.

ADVERTISEMENT

There are also 84 new cases of Covid-19 at the border, the ministry announced on Thursday.

On Wednesday, 7970 community cases were announced.