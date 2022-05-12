Parts of NZ wake up to coldest morning of the year so far

By Kendall Hutt, 1News Digital Reporter
Many around the country woke up to the coldest morning of the year so far.

Early morning frost (file photo). (Source: istock.com)

MetService warned on Wednesday it was time to get out the winter woolies due to a cold snap.

On Thursday Auckland and Whenuapai airports recorded 4.7C at 7am and 3.5C at 1.30am respectively.

MetService meteorologist Ashlee Parkes said the Central North Island was the coldest region - the Desert Rd saw -4.3C and Waiouru Airport saw -3.8C. Both of the freezing temperatures were recorded at 7am.

The mercury dropped to -2.2C at 7am at Taupō Airport, while temperatures fell to -3.5C at 7am in Taumarunui.

Christchurch Airport, meanwhile, saw -1C recorded at 5am.

There were also reports of frost across the country, Parkes said, with Northland, the Central North Island, parts of Wellington, the Hutt Valley and Wainuiomata off to a frosty start.

Parkes said the chilly morning was thanks to a southerly front which moved across the country a few days ago.

It dragged a cooler air mass with it, which has since moved away. However, a ridge of high pressure is in its place, leading to light winds and clear skies.

Parkes said this combination has meant parts of the country have had the opportunity to cool significantly overnight.

Winter is coming, but Parkes said this morning is the coolest for at least another week.

She explained a warm feature is pushing across the South Island on Saturday, reaching the North Island on Sunday. This will result in a more humid air mass.

For Auckland in particular this means the region may see a minimum overnight temperature on Sunday of 16C.

