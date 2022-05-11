Time to get out winter woolies as cold snap hits NZ

Source: 1News

It's time to to get out the winter woolies as a cold snap sets in around the country for the next few nights.

Cold weather file image. (Source: istock.com)

According to the MetService's Angus Hines, Taumarunui was a bone chilling -2C at 6am this morning.

The thermometer will dip again overnight around the motu, with Auckland and Wellington forecast to share an overnight low of 6C.

Further south, Christchurch's overnight low is forecast to be 2C while Dunedin fares much better on 8C.

As high pressure dominates the country, sunny days will prevail for most until the weekend when some wet weather moves in and warmer overnight temperatures return.

MetService forecasts Auckland's overnight lows to return to the low teens by Saturday.

NIWA released its climate summary for last month and summer's long tail meant a dry month for large parts of the country.

