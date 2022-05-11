7970 new Covid cases on Wednesday, 28 deaths reported

There are 7970 new Covid-19 cases in the community, the Ministry of Health announced on Wednesday.

Covid-19 test (file photo). (Source: Getty)

The numbers were reported over the past 24 hours.

28 more deaths of people with Covid-19 have been reported, bringing New Zealand’s Covid death toll to 902.

The deaths being reported today include 1 person who died in February, 5 in March, 11 in April, and 7 who died over the previous seven days.

The ministry says delays to reporting can be associated with people dying with Covid-19, rather than from Covid-19, and Covid being discovered only after they have died.

Of the latest reported deaths, 18 were men and 10 were women - 1 was in their 40s; 2 were in their 60s; 8 were in their 70s; 11 were in their 80s; 5 were in their 90s.

Nationwide, there are 381 people in hospital with Covid-19 and, of those, 10 people are in ICU or in a high dependency unit.

That’s 4 fewer people in hospital with the virus than on Tuesday, when 385 hospitalisations were reported.

Tuesday's positive cases, detected through rapid antigen tests (RATs) and PCR tests, are located in Northland (252), Auckland (2,633), Waikato (594), Bay of Plenty (254), Lakes (151), Hawke’s Bay (256), MidCentral (261), Whanganui (95), Taranaki (209), Tairāwhiti (75), Wairarapa (87), Capital and Coast (498), Hutt Valley (190), Nelson Marlborough (282), Canterbury (1,172), South Canterbury (152), Southern (744), West Coast (62), Unknown (3)

Meanwhile, 77 new cases have been identified at the border.