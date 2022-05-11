Police appeal for driver of fatal hit and run to come forward

Police are appealing for the driver involved in a fatal Masterton hit and run over the weekend to come forward.

Police say Lawziah Karaitiana, 20, was found unresponsive on a straight piece of Castlepoint Rd near McLaughlin Drive around 4.30am on Saturday.

In a statement released on Wednesday, police say Karaitiana was struck by a vehicle and Masterton area manager of investigations Senior Sergeant Barry Bysouth said he firmly believed the person driving knew they had hit someone.

"To that person - I ask you to dig deep, unburden yourself by coming forward and speaking with police," Bysouth said.

Police wish to speak to everyone who drove past McLaughlin Drive between 1.30am and 4.30am on Saturday in order to eliminate them from their inquiries.

Residents of the Tīnui and Castlepoint areas are also encouraged to report any suspicious activity or recent damage to a vehicle.

“You may have a small piece of the puzzle which ends up being the critical information we need to identify the vehicle involved, or the person who was driving at the time,” Bysouth said.

If you have information that relates, contact Masterton Police on 105 and quote 220507/6865.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.