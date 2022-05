Emergency services are at the scene after a fire broke out at a commercial building in Timaru on Wednesday afternoon.

Five crews were at the fire in Kensington. (Source: istock.com)

Two fire trucks are at the scene in the suburb of Washdyke while a further two are en route, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson told 1News.

Road blocks are in place around the Elginshire Street area.

No people were reported as being in the building.