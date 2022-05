One person has died following a single-vehicle crash in Manawatū on Tuesday afternoon.

Police say they were called to the scene on Kimbolton Road, in Cheltenham, around 4.15pm.

Kimbolton Road between SH54 and Hayes Line/Barrow Road was closed, but has since reopened.

Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.