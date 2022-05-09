6407 new Covid cases on Monday, 2 deaths reported

There are 6407 new Covid-19 cases in the community, the Ministry of Health announced on Monday.

A person getting tested for Covid-19. (Source: istock.com)

The numbers were reported over the past 24 hours.

It takes the 7-day rolling average of community case numbers to 7479. Last Monday it was 7553.

There have been 2 more deaths of people with Covid-19, bringing New Zealand’s Covid death toll to 862.

ADVERTISEMENT

Both were male and in their 80s. One person was from Wairarapa and the other was from Whanganui.

Nationwide, there are 368 people in hospital with Covid-19 and, of those, 18 people are in ICU or in a high dependency unit.

That’s 18 more people in hospital with the virus than on Sunday, when 350 hospitalisations were reported.

Monday's positive cases, detected through rapid antigen tests (RATs) and PCR tests, are located in Northland (146), Auckland (2,066), Waikato (441), Bay of Plenty (195), Lakes (106), Hawke’s Bay (186), MidCentral (225), Whanganui (54), Taranaki (143), Tairāwhiti (36), Wairarapa (63), Capital and Coast (496), Hutt Valley (177), Nelson Marlborough (224), Canterbury (1,033), South Canterbury (96), Southern (654), West Coast (62), Unknown (4)

There have also been 57 cases identified at the border in the past 24 hours.