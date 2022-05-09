Viewers give Albanese debate win over Morrison by a whisker

With just two weeks until polling day, Scott Morrison and Anthony Albanese have gone head to head for the second time in a televised debate.

Scott Morrison and Anthony Albanese take part in second leaders' debate ahead of federal election. (Source: Getty)

The debate hosted by Channel 9 in Sydney saw the two hopefuls grilled over their plans for the country.

It wasn’t a prime time event though. Viewers had to wait for an episode of Lego Masters to finish before they saw the pitch from the two potential prime ministers.

The tone of the 90 minute debate could not have been any more different from the first one.

Prime Minister Morrison opened with a reminder of how the economy and unemployment rate has held up under his watch, whereas Labor leader Albanese highlighted his intention to lift wages and open up access to education.

New Zealand got a mention early on when talking about interest rates, as Scott Morrison used the Reserve Bank cash rate rise as an example of Australia’s economy fairing comparatively better.

Just like the first debate, it took a long time for the two candidates to trade blows.

Twenty-three minutes in, Morrison turned on Albanese over his plans for lower electrify prices.

“How much more are you going to spend on the transmission?” said Morrison, questioning the Labor leader’s pricing plan.

“When it comes to the climate, you’re all over the shop,” said Albanese, amidst a 60-second squabble between the two men.

Albanese pulled a similar trick, hitting out at Morrison’s plan to reach net-zero by 2050, and asking why he wasn’t bringing it forward.

By the end of the debate, there were times where it was hard to hear what either candidate was saying, as they shouted at each other across the studio.

The two potential leaders were able to ask questions of each other too.

Albanese brought up Morrison’s claim the Covid-19 vaccine programme “wasn’t a race”.

While Morrison admitted his past wording was clumsy, he argued he delivered on vaccinations.

What did the viewers say?

Throughout the broadcast, viewers were able to scan a QR code on screen, and vote for who they thought won the debate.

49% said Scott Morrison.

51% said Anthony Albanese.

That result might need to be taken with a grain of salt. During the debate, the website was offering the coalition twice as an option in a poll question.

It’s also important to note the results aren’t weighted, as most political polls are.