Two further cases of new Omicron variant BA.5 in NZ

A further two people have been confirmed as having the BA.5 variant of Omicron in New Zealand, a day after the first case was reported at the country's border.

The Ministry of Health said all three cases travelled to New Zealand from South Africa.

BA.5 has also been reported in Southern Africa, Europe, and Australia.

The health ministry said, "the arrival of the BA.5 sub-variant in New Zealand is not unexpected."

"At this stage, the public health settings already in place to manage other Omicron variants are assessed to be appropriate for managing BA.5 and no changes are required."

"It can take weeks or months to assess the severity of each new variant or sub-variant, so the Ministry of Health will continue to monitor the emerging evidence closely," the ministry said.

The World Health Organization is also monitoring all new Omicron sub variants including BA.4 and BA.5.