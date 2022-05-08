First case of Omicron BA.5 variant detected in NZ

A person with the BA.5 variant of Omicron has been detected at New Zealand's border for the first time.

A render of the Covid-19 virus. (file image) (Source: istock.com)

The person arrived in New Zealand from South Africa on 26 April and tested positive for Covid-19 on May 1, the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

To date, BA.5 has been reported in Southern Africa, Europe and Australia.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said it is monitoring the BA.5 variant and that vaccination remains effective against new sub-variants.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE: Omicron XE variant 'not a gamechanger' - modeller

The Ministry of Health said: "At this stage, the public health settings already in place to manage other Omicron variants are assessed to be appropriate for managing both BA.4 and BA.5 and no changes are required."

Last Sunday, May 1, the BA.4 variant of Omicron was detected at New Zealand's border for the first time.

The case also arrived in New Zealand from South Africa in April.

"It can take weeks or months to assess the severity of each new variant or sub-variant, so the Ministry of Health will continue to monitor the emerging evidence closely," the health ministry said.

There were 5647 new cases of Covid-19 recorded in the community on Sunday.