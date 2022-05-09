Ardern Covid-free after Gayford's positive test

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is in isolation after her fiancé Clarke Gayford tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday.

Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford. (Source: Getty)

Ardern told Breakfast via Zoom from home on Monday, "we're just having the same experience that a large part of the country's had over the past couple of months."

The Prime Minister was in good spirits as she told host Jenny-May Clarkson that she didn't have Covid-19.

"We’re fine thanks, it’s just the one patient in the household at the moment," she said.

"I just did a radio interview where Neve (her daughter) through the duration of it chased me round the room with a banana, so anything could happen."

Ardern confirmed Gayford's positive result in a post on Instagram on Sunday.

"Happy Mother’s Day everyone! It’s not even midday and already I’d say ours has been a mixed bag," she wrote.

"Clarke woke up feeling a bit average and has tested positive for COVID, so we have 7 days of family time ahead of us! I’m fine and so is Neve [the couple's daughter]".

Ardern says she'll be working from home for a bit.