A motorcyclist has died following a crash on SH2 in Pongakawa, Bay of Plenty.

The crash occurred near Benner Road around 2.40pm on Saturday.

The woman was airlifted to hospital but died on Saturday night.

Police said it's "appealing for witnesses to the crash who were travelling in the area at the time so that we can piece together exactly what happened".

Anyone with information about the crash is urged to contact police on 105 and quote event number P050493720.