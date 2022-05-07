Several gang bikes impounded after Auckland police operation

Source: 1News

Police have impounded several bikes as part of a large and “effective” policing operation in Auckland on Saturday to monitor gang events.

Police at a checkpoint with members of the Head Hunters.

Police at a checkpoint with members of the Head Hunters. (Source: Supplied)

The operation comes on the day the Head Hunters are celebrating the 20th anniversary of the East chapter of the gang in Auckland.

Inspector Regan James said the operation, which included checkpoints in the Mt Wellington and North Auckland area, was very effective and stopped every motorcycle in the convoy.

“As a result of police intervention several bikes have been impounded for a variety of offences, including driving while disqualified and driving while suspended.

“Additionally, vehicle plates have been seized and around 100 infringement notices are to be issued," James said.

Images provided by police show Head Hunters members being stopped at a checkpoint.

Several bikes had been impounded as part of the operation.

Several bikes had been impounded as part of the operation. (Source: Supplied)

James said those who had interactions with police were generally compliant and their vehicles were up to the required standard.

"Police have a number of ongoing enquiries and CCTV footage to review in relation to today’s events."

