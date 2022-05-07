One person critical after small plane crashes into trees in Feilding

A person has been airlifted to hospital with critical injuries after a small aircraft crashed into trees near the Feilding Aerodrome on Saturday afternoon.

Feilding Aerodrome. (Source: Supplied)

In a statement, St John said one person with critical injuries was transported to Palmerston North Hospital by helicopter.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) told 1News that the pilot had been freed after initially being trapped inside the small aircraft, which had crashed into trees.

There had also been a fuel spill.

FENZ said six fire trucks are in attendance with two support vehicles, while St John said two ambulances and one helicopter had been deployed.

Police and FENZ were notified of the incident at around 2pm and are currently on the scene of the crash. The Civil Aviation Authority has been notified, police say.

Taonui Rd has been closed, with motorists advised to avoid the area.