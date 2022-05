A man was found dead on a road east of Masterton on Saturday morning, with police saying he may have been hit by a vehicle.

The road is expected to remain closed for some time and there are no diversions available. (Source: 1News)

Police said they were at the scene of the "sudden death" on Masterton Castlepoint Road.

In a further statement to 1News, a police spokesperson said the man was found between McLaughlin Drive and Mataikona Road in Whakataki.

The road has re-opened.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.