Worker electrocuted at central Dunedin redevelopment site

A worker has been electrocuted on Dunedin's George Street on Friday morning.

Development site at Dunedin's George St, where a worker was electrocuted on May 6 (Source: 1News)

Emergency services were called to the scene between Moray Place and Saint Andrew Street, shortly before 9am.

Fire and Emergency says someone cut a cable and a worker was electrocuted.

The patient was treated and transported to Dunedin Hospital in a serious condition.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police say Worksafe has been advised, and the Dunedin City Council says the site has been closed until further notice.

The DCC says the injured person works for Isaac Construction.

Work has begun to upgrade the retail quarter on George Street, to replace old water, wastewater and stormwater pipes, some of which date back to the late 1800s, as well as creating a more people-friendly space.