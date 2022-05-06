Proposed Māori names for Auckland train stations unveiled

Details of the proposed te reo Māori names for Auckland’s City Rail Link (CRL) stations have been unveiled, as part of plans to acknowledge the historic heritage of Tāmaki Makaurau.

Te Wai Horotiu (Aotea) is named for the Wai Horotiu hat stream that flows below Queen Street. (Source: Supplied)

Ngā ingoa tuku iho ( the traditional names) have been gifted to City Rail Link by the Mana Whenua Forum, which represents eight local iwi.

They are Maungawhau (Mt Eden), Karanga a Hape (Karangahape), Te Wai Horotiu (Aotea) and Waitematā (Britomart).

The names are due to go before the New Zealand Geographic Board for approval at the end of this month.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, CRL has also released sketches of how the new stations will be designed, in line with the history of mana whenua.

Pāora Puru, Mana Whenua Forum representative said the naming kōrero had significant meaning for his people.

“Because when we reinstall a traditional name, such as Maungawhau, it offers the people of Tāmaki Makaurau a direct connection to the city’s past," he said.

Maungawhau is the Māori name for Mt Eden and acknowledges the dormant volcano. It’s literal translation, the mountain of the whau, is in reference to the whau trees growing at the mountain’s slopes that was an important resource for Māori.

Karanga a Hape is a correction of the existing name and can be translated as The Call of Hape. That’s a reference to the kaitiaki or guardian that helped Hape cross the ocean and arrive in Aotearoa before the Tainui waka that had left him behind.

Karanga a Hape is a correction of the existing name and can be translated as The Call of Hape. (Source: Supplied)

ADVERTISEMENT

Te Wai Horotiu (Aotea) is named for the Wai Horotiu hat stream that flows below Queen Street. The name reflects links to the past when the stream provided a service to local people.

Waitematā (Britomart) reflects the nearby Waitematā Harbour, as the station is built on land reclaimed from the harbour.

“The partnership we have with mana whenua with this project is not an add on, it’s not the ticking of a box, it is integral to the identity of this project and the vision of what it will bring to the people of Auckland," said Transport Minister, Michael Wood.

The City Rail Link project, which includes the construction of the Karanga a Hape (Karangahape), Te Wai Horotiu (Aotea) stations and the redevelopment of the Maungawhau (Mt Eden) station, is due to finish some time in 2024.

Maungawhau is the Māori name for Mt Eden and acknowledges the dormant volcano. (Source: Supplied)

Auckland Transport’s Chief Executive, Shane Ellison, said te reo Māori in public spaces is essential for a thriving Māori identity in Tāmaki Makaurau.

“The gifted station names continue AT’s commitment to ensuring te reo Māori is seen, heard, spoken and learned across our network and we’re thrilled to be part of that journey."

ADVERTISEMENT

Auckland Mayor, Phil Goff, said the stations were a mark of the future.

“When you’re in these stations you’ll know you’re in Tāmaki Makaurau, you’ll know you’re in Aotearoa.

"You won’t be in some other city in the world because they will have a character all of their own, which is going to be really outstanding."