Police arrest man wanted for Wellington shooting

A 29-year-old man charged with a shooting that injured three people in central Wellington late last month has been arrested after police surrounded a Flaxmere home for two hours.

Mana Lawson. (Source: New Zealand Police)

Mana Lawson was wanted by police in relation to the shooting at Dixon Street, Wellington, on April 23.

Detective Senior Sergeant Tim Leitch revealed in a statement, that police executed a warrant to arrest Lawson for unlawful possession of a firearm.

He will appear in Hastings District Court on May 7 on the firearms charge, and three charges of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

"Police have also arrested two associates of the man this evening - a 27-year-old woman and a 29-year-old woman," said Leitch.

Police are interviewing the two women and no charges have been laid.

Police have confirmed the two victims of the shooting who had been in a serious condition in ICU are now both in a stable condition.

"We know this incident was concerning to Wellington residents," said Leitch.

"Particularly those who live in the central city.

"We are pleased to have apprehended those allegedly involved and hope these arrests provide some reassurance to our community.

"I would also like to reiterate that while some of those involved in this incident have gang links, we do not believe this incident is part of an ongoing gang conflict or that there is any increased risk to the public."