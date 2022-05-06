Police arrest man wanted for Wellington shooting

Source: 1News

A 29-year-old man charged with a shooting that injured three people in central Wellington late last month has been arrested after police surrounded a Flaxmere home for two hours.

Mana Lawson.

Mana Lawson. (Source: New Zealand Police)

Mana Lawson was wanted by police in relation to the shooting at Dixon Street, Wellington, on April 23.

Detective Senior Sergeant Tim Leitch revealed in a statement, that police executed a warrant to arrest Lawson for unlawful possession of a firearm.

He will appear in Hastings District Court on May 7 on the firearms charge, and three charges of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

"Police have also arrested two associates of the man this evening - a 27-year-old woman and a 29-year-old woman," said Leitch.

Police are interviewing the two women and no charges have been laid.

Police have confirmed the two victims of the shooting who had been in a serious condition in ICU are now both in a stable condition.

"We know this incident was concerning to Wellington residents," said Leitch.

"Particularly those who live in the central city.

"We are pleased to have apprehended those allegedly involved and hope these arrests provide some reassurance to our community.

"I would also like to reiterate that while some of those involved in this incident have gang links, we do not believe this incident is part of an ongoing gang conflict or that there is any increased risk to the public."

New ZealandCrime and Justice

Popular Stories

1

Sunday morning to bring rare sight of planets and meteor shower

2

Young women struggling to get ovarian cancer diagnosis

3

Police arrest man wanted for Wellington shooting

4

Heard describes graphic sexual assault allegedly carried out by Depp

5

Pig heart used in first human transplant had animal virus

Latest Stories

Police arrest man wanted for Wellington shooting

Razzle dazzle Blues recover from horror start to thrash Rebels

Climate action group claims responsibility for deflated Auckland tyres

Man sought over alleged Wellington sexual assault

Heard describes graphic sexual assault allegedly carried out by Depp

Related Stories

Man sought over alleged Wellington sexual assault

2 teens arrested after robbery, tyres slashed on Auckland's North Shore

Hamilton man fighting for life after being hit by speeding car

Man accused of murdering Christchurch carer can now be named