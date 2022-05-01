Arrest warrant issued for man linked to Wellington shooting

A man is being sought by police in relation to a shooting which injured three people in central Wellington late last month.

Mana Lawson. (Source: New Zealand Police)

An arrest warrant has been issued for Mana Lawson, 29, for being unlawfully in possession of a firearm.Detective Senior Sergeant Tim Leitch said.

Three people were injured in a shooting on Dixon Street on April 23.

Lawson has family links in Wellington and Auckland.

He is believed to be armed and should not be approached.

“We want to assure the community that police are continuing to identify and speak with all those involved in this incident which appears to have arisen after a dispute between two groups who are known to each other," Leitch said.

It comes after police on Sunday arrested a 19-year-old Wellington man for being an accessory after the fact to wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He will appear in the Wellington District Court later this week.

Anyone with information on Lawson's whereabouts has been advised to call police on 111, or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.