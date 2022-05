A pedestrian has been critically injured after colliding with a car in Auckland on Friday afternoon.

A St Johns ambulance (file picture). (Source: istock.com)

Police say they were called to the scene on Mayfair Place, in Glen Innes, around 1.30pm.

The pedestrian has since been transported to hospital.

The serious crash unit will examine the scene.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE: Pedestrian dies after vehicle incident in Auckland CBD

Last week a pedestrian died after sustaining critical injuries from a vehicle-involved incident in Auckland's CBD.