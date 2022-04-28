Pedestrian dies after vehicle incident in Auckland CBD

A pedestrian has died after sustaining critical injuries from a vehicle-involved incident in the Auckland city centre early on Sunday morning.

In a statement, police said the incident occurred at 2.35am on Sunday 24 April, near the intersection of Customs Street East and Commerce Street.

Police said the vehicle involved left the scene of the incident, but was later located by police.

The pedestrian was left with critical injuries after the incident and died in Auckland City Hospital on Wednesday.

"Our thoughts are with the man’s family at this difficult time," they said.

Police said they are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Anyone with information that can assist the investigation has been asked to contact police on 105 quoting the file number 220424/0296.