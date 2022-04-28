Pedestrian dies after vehicle incident in Auckland CBD

Source: 1News

A pedestrian has died after sustaining critical injuries from a vehicle-involved incident in the Auckland city centre early on Sunday morning.

Auckland City Hospital.

Auckland City Hospital. (Source: istock.com)

In a statement, police said the incident occurred at 2.35am on Sunday 24 April, near the intersection of Customs Street East and Commerce Street.

Police said the vehicle involved left the scene of the incident, but was later located by police.

The pedestrian was left with critical injuries after the incident and died in Auckland City Hospital on Wednesday.

"Our thoughts are with the man’s family at this difficult time," they said.

Police said they are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Anyone with information that can assist the investigation has been asked to contact police on 105 quoting the file number 220424/0296.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeAuckland

Popular Stories

1

7-year-old among kids trying to rob Hamilton shopping centre

2

Auckland woman finds $1M Lotto ticket in glove box after 8 months

3

Explainer: What's known about sudden liver disease in kids

4

Carterton man charged over $500K gold bullion fraud, car arsons

5

More Govt support on the way for workers past retirement age

Latest Stories

Bucks rout Bulls to win playoff series, advance to face Celtics

Iwi encouraged to resolve Auckland land claim issues on marae

Pedestrian dies after vehicle incident in Auckland CBD

Carterton man charged over $500K gold bullion fraud, car arsons

Historic NZ flag recovered from Christchurch Cathedral

Related Stories

Iwi encouraged to resolve Auckland land claim issues on marae

Carterton man charged over $500K gold bullion fraud, car arsons

7-year-old among kids trying to rob Hamilton shopping centre

Person dies following 'water incident' in Auckland