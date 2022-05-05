Watch: Space station footage shows cloudy North Island skies

Footage filmed from the International Space Station has captured skies dotted with clouds as it glided over the North Island on Thursday afternoon.
"Kia ora. It's a little bit cloudy - but here is the North Island of Aotearoa New Zealand at 12:30 NZST today," ISS Above said on Twitter.
"Some nice gaps in those clouds mean you can still see quite a bit."
The International Space Station captured footage from Northland through to GIsborne.