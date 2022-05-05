Person charged after three stabbed in Cambridge restaurant

Source: 1News

A person has been charged after three people were stabbed at a restaurant in Cambridge on Wednesday evening.

A file image of a police officer.

A file image of a police officer. (Source: 1News)

A 31-year-old will appear in the Hamilton District Court on Thursday charged with three counts of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and wilful damage.

Police were called to the scene on Campbell Street, in Leamington, at around 8.45pm on Wednesday, Detective Sergeant Anthony Hodgson said.

Police found three people with "serious stab-related injuries" upon arriving at the scene.

The trio are in Waikato Hospital, all in a stable condition.

The "alleged offender was known to one of the victims," Inspector Will Loughrin said.

"This was an incredibly traumatic event for those either dining or working at the restaurant and we'll ensure they receive any support required."

Officers will continue their investigations at the scene today and there will be an increased police presence in the area.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeHamilton and Waikato

Popular Stories

1

Amber Heard testifies she was assaulted by Johnny Depp

2

TVNZ whānau pay tribute to 'beautiful soul' Joseph Day

3

Person charged after three stabbed in Cambridge restaurant

4

QLD girl fights for life after being left in sweltering bus

5

Person hospitalised after shooting in South Auckland

Latest Stories

Cuba St fountain's stolen bucket back and better than ever

Meet the Aussie math teacher who compiled NZ cricket's history

Watch: Real score twice in chaotic two minutes to break City hearts

Simon Bridges on whakapapa and being a conservative Māori MP

Safety of kids paramount in return to sport after Covid - van Dyk

Related Stories

Person hospitalised after shooting in South Auckland

Social media's role in mosque attack priority for inquest - coroner

CCTV captures theft of $40k bronze artwork from Auckland gallery

Emergency management agency has Whakaari charge dismissed