Person charged after three stabbed in Cambridge restaurant

A person has been charged after three people were stabbed at a restaurant in Cambridge on Wednesday evening.

A 31-year-old will appear in the Hamilton District Court on Thursday charged with three counts of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and wilful damage.

Police were called to the scene on Campbell Street, in Leamington, at around 8.45pm on Wednesday, Detective Sergeant Anthony Hodgson said.

Police found three people with "serious stab-related injuries" upon arriving at the scene.

The trio are in Waikato Hospital, all in a stable condition.

The "alleged offender was known to one of the victims," Inspector Will Loughrin said.

"This was an incredibly traumatic event for those either dining or working at the restaurant and we'll ensure they receive any support required."

Officers will continue their investigations at the scene today and there will be an increased police presence in the area.