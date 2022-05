One person has been hospitalised after a shooting in South Auckland on Thursday morning.

Police at the scene of shooting in Clendon Park, Auckland. (Source: 1News)

Police say they received multiple reports of shots heard at an address in Templeton Place in Clendon Park.

A person was taken to hospital with moderate injuries.

A man at the scene was taken into custody and is "currently assisting us with our inquiries and is expected to be charged," police say.

ADVERTISEMENT

No one else is being sought over the incident.

A scene examination will take place this morning.