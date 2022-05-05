Heard tells court Depp has drug and alcohol problem

Amber Heard has described the court case brought against her by ex-husband and fellow actor Johnny Depp as "one of the most painful" things she's ever had to go through.

Heard took to the witness stand for the first time on Thursday, in the weeks-long defamation trial brought by Depp in the state of Virginia.

He's suing her for $76 million, claiming she defamed him in a 2018 opinion piece written for the Washington Post, in which Heard described herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse."

Heard did not name Depp in the article, and is counter suing him for $152 million.

Depp has previously lost a similar court case taken against a newspaper in the United Kingdom, but is determined to have his claims believed.

"I've never struck Ms. Heard. I have never struck a woman in my life," the Pirates of the Caribbean star told the court.

On the stand Heard claimed Depp was a heavy user of drugs and alcohol.

"Johnny on speed is very different from Johnny on opiates. And Johnny on opiates is very different from Adderall and Cocaine Johnny," she said.

The jury was also shown pictures of Heard's bruised arm - injuries she says were inflicted by her ex-husband.

"He kinda just held me on the floor, screaming at me, I don't know how many times he hit me in the face," she said.

"I remember being on the floor in my apartment, and I remember thinking, how could this happen to me again?"

Depp has already tried a legal avenue to disprove the allegations of abuse levelled at him, having sued The Sun in 2020. That case was unsuccessful.