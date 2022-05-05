Football Ferns to play Norway, Spain in June friendlies

Source: 1News

The Football Ferns will face Norway and Wales next month as they added some valuable matches to their build up for next year's World Cup.

The Football Ferns line up before their match against Canada.

The Ferns will play Norway in Oslo on June 25 before facing Wales in Pinatar, Spain three days later.

"These games present a great opportunity to continue to learn about our player pool, build a stronger culture within the squad, and play games in Europe where many of our players are based and won't have to endure long-haul travel," Football Ferns head coach Jitka Klimková said.

"We realised in Australia that if we stay connected on and off the field we can compete against any opponent in the world.

"As we continue our preparations for the opening match of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, we're delighted to have these high-calibre opposition confirmed.

Norway, currently ranked 11th, are using the game against the Ferns as a valuable build-up themselves ahead of July's UEFA Women's Euros where they will play in Group A alongside England, Austria and Northern Ireland.

The 2019 World Cup quarter-finalists have been on the rise lately, finishing third in the Algarve Cup in February as Ballon d'Or Féminin winner Ada Hegerberg returned to international football.

"Both Norway and Wales are on a good run of form, and are at important parts of their own preparations for the Euros and of course and World Cup qualification, so will be very competitive opponents," Klimková said.

The Football Ferns have played Norway eight times since their first meeting in 1981, for two wins, two draws and four losses.

The Football Ferns will the 31st-ranked Wales for a third time, having won and lost the previous two meetings.

