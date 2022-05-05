Chief censor looks back as he steps down from role

After five years as chief censor, David Shanks has announced he's stepping away from the role.

Notably known as the man who banned the video of the Christchurch mosque attacks in 2019 shot by the killer, Shanks says he's had an incredible time in the hot seat, classifying and censoring harmful content.

"The past five years have seen vast change and challenges for Aotearoa and for my team at Te Mana Whakaatu - Classification Office," Shanks said in a statement.

Shanks told 1News this week about his first reaction to the mosque attack footage and the backlash he received over banning it.

"As soon as I heard that there was a recording of the attack I knew that had serious implications for my role, the office's role and the protection of all New Zealanders.

"There was global attention to what was occurring and the role of chief censor in Aotearoa... I started receiving emails from anonymous accounts essentially raising threats to myself and the office."

He remains one of the last chief censors in the Western world - a role most have dropped due to its association with authoritarian regimes.

Shanks says the role must be upheld, as issues arise as a result of social media growth and development.

"Effectively, I think there's always been shift in society over time, but those shifts seem to be happening more rapidly than ever before."

Deputy Chief Censor Rupert Ablett-Hampson will step in until a replacement is found.

1News reporter Kate Nicol-Williams will have more on this story on 1News at 6pm.