Williamson to manage 'tennis elbow' injury for his career - Stead

Source: 1News

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson will be ready for June’s Test series against England as he overcomes the tennis elbow injury he’ll have to manage for the rest of his career, coach Gary Stead says.

Kane Williamson.

Kane Williamson. (Source: Photosport)

Williamson, who is captaining Sunrisers Hyderabad in this year’s IPL after a six-month layoff, was basically training without restrictions in India, according to Stead.

Stead said he had been in regular contact with Williamson over the past week.

“He’s got no issues at all, training almost completely unrestricted now, still just being careful around the overloading side of it,” Stead, who fronted media on Wednesday after naming the squad for the England series, said.

The tendinitis in his left elbow injury did mean Williamson, who is notorious for spending hours honing his game in the nets, did occasionally have to dial it back.

“So that means if he has a really big day of batting, just making sure he’s not doing too much the next day,” Stead said.

“It’s more like a tennis elbow than a golfer's elbow.”

Williamson’s fellow Test greats Sachin Tendulkar and Steve Smith have also battled tennis elbow injuries in their careers, with the Black Caps captain leaning on the pair for advice during his recovery.

The Sunrisers captain has scored 195 runs in nine innings at an average of just over 24 in his return to cricket after missing the entire New Zealand summer and the preceding Test series in India.

READ MORE: Analysis - Williamson a key cog in incredible IPL underdog story

The underdog Hyderabad side are currently fourth on the ladder, with five wins from nine matches.

CricketBlack Caps

Popular Stories

1

Person dies after car plunges into Taranaki river

2

Two people aged under 19 among NZ's latest Covid-19 deaths

3

$13m Lotto Powerball winner will donate to charity, buy new car

4

Psychologist testifies Johnny Depp assaulted Amber Heard

5

Winston Peters' Parliament trespass notice withdrawn by Speaker

Latest Stories

Way alcohol is labelled could be in for a change

Morant scores 47 points, Grizzlies level series with Warriors

Truancy: The complex reasons so many Kiwi kids aren't in school

Economy at risk over unstable housing market - Reserve Bank

Aerial footage shows steam rising from Mt Ruapehu's crater lake

Related Stories

Hadlee 'prepared' for Southee to break NZ Test wicket record

NZ age-grade cricketer Georgeson switches allegiance to Ireland

Tim Southee wins Sir Richard Hadlee medal at NZC Awards

Kerr, Young take ODI honours in second day of NZ Cricket Awards