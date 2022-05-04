Way alcohol is labelled could be in for a change

Andrew Macfarlane
By Andrew Macfarlane, 1News Australia Correspondent
Source: 1News

In a newly released proposal, Food Standards Australia and New Zealand want to see the calorie/kilojoule count for most beers, wines and spirits put on the label.

(Source: istock.com)

FSANZ's Glean Neal said the proposal has been floating around for more than 10 years, but there’s now a real push to change things.

“This is about better-informed consumers, so they can make better choices.”

Research from the government agency shows that most people in Australia and New Zealand have a warped perspective on how unhealthy some types of alcoholic drinks can be.

A consolidation of 38 studies found that less than one in five consumers were able to correctly estimate the number of calories in a drink.

Most also overestimated the calories in beer, mistakenly thinking wine and spirits were always a healthier choice.

Auckland University health and nutrition researcher Leanne Young said it’s not just an issue at liquor stores.

“When you're poured a glass of wine in a restaurant or wherever, you usually get poured 1.5 standard drinks so it's very easy for those calories to mount up quite quickly," she told Breakfast.

She warned that it’d take a while for people to understand what they were reading.

“If this was to come into regulation, there would need to be an education campaign that would go alongside it that would reach all population groups to inform them of what the energy labelling means.”

The proposal has been welcomed by the Brewers Association of New Zealand, along with several spirits manufacturers 1News has spoken to.

However, some have voiced concerns over the cost of another label change, as many work to introduce a pregnancy warning by 2023.

The public will be able to have their say from September, with a final decision due in June next year.

New ZealandFood and DrinkAlcohol

Popular Stories

1

$13m Lotto Powerball winner will donate to charity, buy new car

2

Person dies after car plunges into Taranaki river

3

Wayne Smith omits veterans in first Black Ferns squad

4

Psychologist testifies Johnny Depp assaulted Amber Heard

5

Warrior Kodi Nikorima has signed with Rabbitohs - report

Latest Stories

Sir Bom Gillies wants treaty equality between Crown and Māori

ANZ posts $1.1 billion first-half profit

Simon Bridges bids farewell to Parliament after 14 years

Aerial footage shows steam rising from Mt Ruapehu's crater lake

Unemployment rate stable, wage inflation increases

Related Stories

Wheat shortage leads Edmonds to urgently find Australian source

Restaurant chain Wahlburgers coming to New Zealand

Watch: Sneak peek inside Costco's first NZ mega-store

New social supermarket set to open in Kaitāia