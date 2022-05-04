Govt minister says mega church mistreatment allegations 'concerning'

The Minister for Workplace Safety and Relations says the huge number of mistreatment allegations made against ARISE mega church has left him "very concerned".

Former interns, workers and volunteers at the church say they experienced serious mistreatment during their time there.

“When I expressed concern over my workload and inability to cope I was told that I just wasn’t ‘working in God’s strength’,” one former intern told 1News.

“Although the overall experience was horrible, the worst was a Sunday where you would often be forced to volunteer close to 20 hours,” said another.

Minister for Workplace Safety and Relations, Michael Wood, sat down with 1News for an interview on the allegations.

“Some of the reports we have received are very concerning and do raise concerns about whether people have been taken advantage of,” he said.

“It appears to be a sector where there has been some quite embedded practice here - I say this as a church going Christian myself - I think there is room for some reflection here for churches, in particular some of the bigger evangelical churches to ensure they are building caring communities and not potentially exploitative corporations.

"The primary duty of care rests squarely with the organisations themselves... and of course WorksafeNZ as the regulator will be keeping a close eye on that and taking action if justified."

University of Canterbury law professor, Annick Masselot says that while everyone in a workplace is subject to health and safety legislation, they are not covered by employment law.

“In New Zealand it's pretty simple... anyone who is an intern, or a volunteer has no employment rights,” she said.

She said more guidelines would be helpful and said rules or charters had been successfully introduced overseas.

“There is a risk of exploitation, especially for vulnerable people, people without qualifications. Particularly in relation to faith-based sorts of environments.”

1News has asked pastor John Cameron three times for an interview, and three times that has been declined.

It instead provided a statement from board chairperson Graeme Kirkwood.

“The ARISE Board is saddened and concerned about the stories being publicly shared about it,” he said.

The independent legal review being conducted by law firm Duncan Cotterill will look into ARISE’s obligations under workplace relations and safety legislation, along with workplace culture, employment policies and practices, management of volunteers and interns including in the context of ARISE's internship programme and Ministry School, and Arise Church's handling of external complaints.

“Duncan Cotterill’s review will also make further recommendations to the Board in respect of all employment and workplace related matters moving forward," Kirkwood said.

He added Cameron was on a “period of extended leave”.

“John Cameron remains supportive of the Board and the Spiritual Oversight as they work through this difficult season and John Cameron has no involvement in the current operations of the Church,” he said.