CCTV captures theft of $40k bronze artwork from Auckland gallery

An Auckland art gallery says the theft of a $40,000 bronze sculpture from their grounds is disheartening but "understandable," given the thieves were likely driven by desperation.

The 50-kilo bronze sculpture was stolen from the grounds of Pah Homestead at 6:30am on Monday.

Security footage captures two figures rolling the fixture into the back of a silver car and making their escape moments before an Auckland Council vehicle appears on the scene.

With bronze metal fetching roughly four dollars per kilo, Wallace Arts Trust spokesperson Matthew Wood said the thieves likely stole the sculpture in the hopes of fetching a few hundred dollars for the metal.

"A small fraction of it's value," said Wood

But while the gallery and the sculpture's creator Marté Szirmay, are disappointed by the news, Woods says both feel the theft is "understandable" given many are struggling to get by right now.

'Split' by Marté Szirmay is inspired by the recent seismic and tectonic activities experienced in New Zealand and around the world. (Source: Supplied)

"[Szirmay] had the same reaction as us, of course it's disturbing... but this sort of thing is going to happen when you've got so many people hurting financially.

"There's probably an easier way to make that sort of money even if it is illegal.

"That's what makes this really disheartening... it's a sign of desperation."

Besides, Wood says, they have good reason to believe the piece will turn up.

"We've put out an alert with New Zealand Scrap Metal Association... and we have good relationships with foundries in [Auckland].

"What will happen is if it turns up at the scrappy, they're instructed to buy it and retain it.

"So in the end it's returned to us, and they're reimbursed... win-win."

The theft of expensive art is nothing new in Auckland, in 2019 a gnome statue valued at $55,000 was stolen from Gow Langsford Gallery on Christmas day only to turn up at The Salvation Army in Glen Eden roughly a month later.

The same year, a couple were captured on CCTV stealing a statue of Jesus from the Carmelite Monastery in Royal Oak. The statue was later found at a nearby cemetery.

Pah Homestead has also experienced its fair share of thefts and vandalism, Wood says.

"Nothing like this... but quite a few small sculptures, one or two have just gone missing."

He recalls one particularly "strange and entertaining" incident involving a sculpture-obsessed vagrant.

"This guy was hanging out in our car park, living out of his car.

"He became very attached to a Terry Stringer sculpture in our garden which depicts a woman's face.

"He made up this whole mythology around it, where it represented his grandmother."

The infatuation came to a head when an imaginary rivalry developed with other art pieces nearby.

"He decided that wouldn't stand... so one evening he smashed up the sculpture he thought was threatening his grandmother."

When the vandal was barred from the grounds, he told Wood "to look after her."

Wood says despite the thefts, vandalism and occasional obsession the gallery have aspired to display art in the open for the public.

"For us, art's not an exclusive thing, it should be open to the public, anybody should be able to connect to it.

"Of course, its a little bit over the top when people are coming at 6:30am in the morning and taking it away."

Anyone with information about the theft is encouraged to contact the police on 105 quoting file number 220502/7663.

Information could also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

"Ideally, for us, the best solution would be if it's dropped off, even in a park somewhere," said Wood.