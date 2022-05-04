Body found in search for NZ man missing in England

Source: 1News

A body has been found in the search for a New Zealand man who was reported missing from the Clifton area of Bristol, England.

Joseph Day, a 31-year-old former TVNZ camera operator, had been reported missing on Monday after not having been heard from or seen since Saturday April 30 at 8.45pm (UK time).

His friends and family led the search, putting up flyers and asking for sightings.

"This is very out of character of him and we're concerned for his welfare" Avon and Somerset Police said in a statement at the time.

Where to get help.

Police released another statement on Tuesday evening.

"In the early hours of this morning (Tuesday 3 May) police located and recovered the body of a man in Avon Gorge, Bristol.

"While formal identification has not yet taken place, we have updated the family of missing 31-year-old Joseph Day.

"Our hearts go out to them and we thank them for their patience while inquiries into the circumstances of death continue.

"We'd ask the public to avoid speculation and respect the privacy of Joseph's family at this time."

A Givealittle page has been set up to help his family.

