Concerns for welfare of NZ man missing in England

British Police are investigating the disappearance of a New Zealander missing in England.

Missing person picture of Joseph Day. (Source: 1News)

Former TVNZ camera operator Joseph Day, from the Clifton area of Bristol, has not been seen or heard from since Saturday 30 April at 8.45pm (UK time).

"This is very out of character of him and we're concerned for his welfare" Avon and Somerset Police said in a statement.

Day is 31 years old and is 180cm tall with an athletic build.

"He has sleeve tattoos on both forearms and may be wearing black high top Nike trainers, a long black wax jacket and a blue Seattle Mariners baseball cap," police said.

Family and friends gathered at his Clifton home on Monday (Tuesday NZT) as police officers stood out front. A group of friends then emerged and headed to the local shops and cafes handing out and posting flyers around the area.

Day's fiancée Kelsey Mulcahy took to social media and posted: "This is extremely out of character for him, we always keep in touch every minute of the day. Everyone who knows Joe loves him very much, he's incredibly special to me, and his family and friends. Please help and share so we can find him."

Police told 1News inquiries are actively ongoing and Mulcahy is being kept informed.