$13m Lotto Powerball winner will donate to charity, buy new car

The Auckland man who won $13 million in Saturday's Powerball draw is looking forward to buying a new car and donating money to charity.

A Lotto Powerball ticket.

The man, who has asked to remain anonymous, told Lotto: "I was enjoying my muesli as I logged on to MyLotto and checked the ticket. I heard the winning noise play and I thought, oh great, I might have won a bonus ticket or something.

“I looked, and at first it was just numbers. And then I thought, wow, maybe I’ve won $13,000. And then I saw million!”

With reality setting in this week, the man says he has a few things on his list he'd like to buy.

"I’d still like to get a new car. But I’m really looking forward to helping my family. So it’s going to be wonderful to be able to do some good.

“There are some charities I support so it will be good to do more for them too."

“I have a real sense of being able to have the sort of future I choose. I’m pretty careful with my money. I don’t splash it around."

He added that he'd also like to spend some money on his house, “the house I’m living in I’m working on. And I’ll keep doing that. But now I’ll be able to pay someone to help me as well.”

