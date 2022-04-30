Auckland Lotto player wins $13M with Powerball First Division

Source: 1News

One lucky Aucklander is $13 million richer after winning Powerball First Division on Saturday night.

Person buying a lotto ticket.

Person buying a lotto ticket. (Source: Lotto NZ)

The winning numbers are: 02, 06, 15, 22, 29, 38, bonus 27 and Powerball 08.

The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto.

The prize is made up of $12 million from Powerball First Division and $1 from Lotto First Division.

It comes three weeks after an Auckland couple won $8.5 million with Powerball First Division in the April 9 draw.

Meanwhile, Strike Four has rolled over to $400,000 on Wednesday.

Anyone who bought their ticket from MyLotto should check their ticket as soon as possible online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.

Players can phone Lotto NZ on 0800 695 6886 if they want to enquire about the best way to claim a prize.

New ZealandAuckland

Popular Stories

1

Olympic champ Emma Twigg and wife welcome first child

2

Marlborough couple struggle to call for help after internet cut off

3

RNZB ballet master fired for inappropriate behaviour

4

$50k worth of clothing stolen in ram raid near Auckland Airport

5

Johnson field goal gives Warriors golden point win over Raiders

Latest Stories

Auckland Lotto player wins $13M with Powerball First Division

British MP suspended after allegedly watching porn in debating chamber

Johnson field goal gives Warriors golden point win over Raiders

Public given sneak peek at quake-damaged Christchurch Cathedral

Maternal suicide: How do we reduce our 'sobering' rates?

Related Stories

$50k worth of clothing stolen in ram raid near Auckland Airport

Teens charged with manslaughter after death of pedestrian

Teens arrested after trying to rob Auckland dairy, 'hitting' owner

Auckland dairy robbed twice in 12 days, owner can't sleep