Auckland Lotto player wins $13M with Powerball First Division

One lucky Aucklander is $13 million richer after winning Powerball First Division on Saturday night.

Person buying a lotto ticket. (Source: Lotto NZ)

The winning numbers are: 02, 06, 15, 22, 29, 38, bonus 27 and Powerball 08.

The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto.

The prize is made up of $12 million from Powerball First Division and $1 from Lotto First Division.

It comes three weeks after an Auckland couple won $8.5 million with Powerball First Division in the April 9 draw.

Meanwhile, Strike Four has rolled over to $400,000 on Wednesday.

Anyone who bought their ticket from MyLotto should check their ticket as soon as possible online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.

Players can phone Lotto NZ on 0800 695 6886 if they want to enquire about the best way to claim a prize.