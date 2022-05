The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (William and Catherine) have released photos of their daughter Princess Charlotte to celebrate her seventh birthday on Monday.

Princess Charlotte with dog Orla. (Source: Duke and Duchess of Cambridge/Instagram)

Charlotte beamed as she posed in a field of bluebells at the family's country home, Anmer Hall in Norfolk, England.

In one of the photos taken by Catherine, the princess is seen posing with the family's new puppy Orla.

Orla, a Cocker Spaniel, joined the family earlier this year after the death of their dog Lupo.

