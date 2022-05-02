6636 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, 7 deaths reported

There are 6636 new Covid-19 community cases in New Zealand, the Ministry of Health has announced on Monday.

Covid-19 vaccination centre in The Cloud, Auckland. (Source: 1News)

The numbers were reported over the last 24 hours.

The ministry also announced the BA.4 variant of Omicron has been detected at New Zealand's border for a second time.

It comes after the first case of the variant was announced on Sunday.

There are 480 people in hospital with the virus, which is an increase on the 466 who were hospitalised on Sunday.

Twelve people are in an intensive care or high dependency unit, four less than 24 hours ago.

The ministry also announced seven deaths of people with Covid-19 going back over two days.

The ministry explained delays to reporting can be associated with people dying with, rather than of, the virus, and Covid-19 being discovered after they have died.

Of the seven people who have died, one each were from Waikato, Bay of Plenty, Wairarapa and Canterbury, and three were from Auckland.

One person was in their 40s, one was in their 50s, three were in their 80s and two were aged over 90.

Six were men and one was a woman.

The latest deaths take the total number of publicly reported deaths of people with Covid-19 to 757.

The seven-day rolling average of deaths remains at 11.

The seven-day rolling average of cases is 7553, down from 8355 a week ago, but up on 7414 24 hours ago.

Monday's positive cases, detected through rapid antigen tests (RATs) and PCR tests, are located in Northland (141), Auckland (1956), Waikato (423), Bay of Plenty (215), Lakes (105), Hawke's Bay (167), MidCentral (266), Whanganui (68), Taranaki (206), Tairāwhiti (77), Wairarapa (71), Capital and Coast (419), Hutt Valley (179), Nelson Marlborough (275), Canterbury (1120), South Canterbury (98), Southern (784) and West Coast (63).

The location of three cases is unknown.

The ministry said 6475 of Monday's cases were detected through RATs and 161 through PCR tests.

A total of 2426 PCR tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, while 11,668 RAT results were reported.

The number of active community cases is 52,860. They were identified in the past seven days but have not yet been classified as recovered.

There are also 90 new cases of Covid-19 at the border, the ministry announced on Monday.

On Sunday, 5656 community cases were announced.