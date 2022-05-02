Second case of Omicron BA.4 variant found at NZ's border

A second person has been confirmed as having the BA.4 variant of Omicron, a day after the first case was reported at New Zealand’s border.

Covid-19 strains (file picture). (Source: istock.com)

The Ministry of Health says the person travelled to New Zealand from overseas but it is not yet clear where from.

The first case arrived in the country from South Africa on April 22 and tested positive for Covid-19 on April 24.

Both cases are currently isolating at their homes.

BA.4 is one of the subvariants of Omicron and is currently being monitored by the World Health Organization.

To date, the BA.4 has been reported in Southern Africa and Europe and Australia and the Ministry of Health says its arrival is not unexpected.

The ministry says the current public health settings are adequate to manage cases of BA.4 and no changes are required.