5656 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, 6 deaths reported

There are 5656 new Covid-19 community cases in New Zealand, the Ministry of Health has announced on Sunday.

Health worker hands out rapid antigen tests at Covid-19 testing centre in Henderson, Auckland (Source: Getty)

The numbers were reported over the last 24 hours.

The ministry also announced the BA.4 variant of Omicron had been detected in New Zealand for the first time, at the border.

It had been confirmed in a person who travelled to New Zealand from South Africa on April 22.

There are 466 people in hospital with the virus, slightly down from 468 who were hospitalised on Saturday.

Sixteen people are in an intensive care or high dependency unit, one more person than 24 hours ago.

The ministry also announced six deaths of people with Covid-19 going back over three days.

The ministry explained delays to reporting can be associated with people dying with, rather than of, the virus, and Covid-19 being discovered after they have died.

Of the six people who have died, one each were from Northland and Taranaki, and two each were from Waikato and Canterbury.

Three of the people were in their 70s and three were in their 80s.

Two were men and four were women.

The latest deaths take the total number of publicly reported deaths to 750.

The seven-day rolling average of deaths remains at 11.

The seven-day rolling average of cases is 7414, down from 8435 a week ago, and 7415 24 hours ago.

Sunday's positive cases, detected through rapid antigen tests (RATs) and PCR tests, are located in Northland (139), Auckland (606), Waikato (341), Bay of Plenty (175), Lakes (116), Hawke's Bay (149), MidCentral (202), Whanganui (64), Taranaki (149), Tairāwhiti (99), Wairarapa (58), Capital and Coast (360), Hutt Valley (152), Nelson Marlborough (222), Canterbury (931), South Canterbury (118), Southern (625) and West Coast (74).

The location of six cases is unknown.

The ministry said 5487 of Sunday's cases were detected through RATs and 169 through PCR tests.

A total of 2523 PCR tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, while 10,430 RAT results were reported.

The number of active community cases is 51,891. They were identified in the past seven days but have not yet been classified as recovered.

There are also 62 new cases of Covid-19 at the border, the ministry announced on Sunday.

On Saturday, 7043 community cases were announced.