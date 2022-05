A cyclist has died following a serious crash between a vehicle and bicycle in Dannevirke on Sunday afternoon.

A file image of a police car. (Source: 1News)

Police say emergency services were called to the scene on Weber Road around 4.45pm.

The cyclist died at the scene.

Serious Crash Unit have completed their examination of the crash scene and the road has now reopened.

The circumstances of the crash remain under investigation.