Auckland dairy robbed twice in 12 days, owner can't sleep

A dairy in the Auckland suburb of Penrose was robbed on Thursday night, for the second time in 12 days.

CCTV from a Penrose convenience store (Source: Supplied)

The owner of the Station Rd convenience store, who has asked to remain anonymous, told 1News the building was first broken into on April 16.

The thieves stole around $15,000 worth of cigarettes.

"The first time, I didn't have insurance so all the loss was mine. So, whatever they took, the $10,000 to $15,000, that's gone from my pocket," he said.

Since then, the owner says he doesn't keep cigarettes in the shop and therefore the only thing stolen during the second robbery, on Thursday night, was ice creams.

"It's very frustrating to see because first, Covid hit very hard for business owners, for small business owners, and now this type of thing."

The owner said if he's robbed again he's considering closing the shop or starting another business.

"I can't sleep at all nowadays."

Police said Thursday night's thieves used tools to force their way into the store and fled the scene in a stolen vehicle.

The CCTV footage will be reviewed by police and forensic inquiries will be conducted at the store.

It comes after a spate of similar incidents in Auckland and across the North Island, which involved several teenagers.

Police have said social media is a key driving force behind the spike in ram raids across the country.

Detective Inspector Karen Bright told reporters on Wednesday that offenders as young as 11-years-old were posting their exploits online.

1News contacted police to ask how it is addressing the series of raids, and was referred to the media conference held by police earlier this week.