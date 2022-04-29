South Auckland baseball prodigy Matthews signs with MLB team

From small ball in South Auckland to college play South Carolina - and now a shot at Major League Baseball.

For Jason Matthews and sister Sue who stepped up to raise him, the journey is almost too good to be true.

Raised by his sister from age seven after they lost both parents to cancer, the Papakura prodigy has been working his way through baseball’s ranks.

It started with college in Iowa, then a transfer to South Carolina before signing to play professionally for the Voyagers where he was named MVP in the Pioneer League last season.

ADVERTISEMENT

But now after six long years, he got the call everyone who has followed his journey has waited for.

“Coach calls me and goes ‘congratulations man, you're outta here’,” Matthews recounted to 1News.

“I was like ‘what are you talking about?’ and he goes ‘the White Sox want to sign you buddy’.

“I was speechless.”

The “White Sox” Matthews’ old coach was referring to is three-time major league winners the Chicago White Sox, who signed the 23-year-old to a development team.

His sister told 1News the entire family was proud of her little brother’s drive.

“The goals that he sets, he keeps on achieving them,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He’s definitely making that pathway for the next generation to realise it’s achievable.”

There are still two levels between him before the major league but he'll give it his best shot.

“You just have to keep grinding,” he said.

In his time off he'll be home to play for the Tuatara in their return to the Australian Baseball League from November - a chance to reflect on how far he's come.